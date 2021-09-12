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The Skin Run
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23 views • September 12, 2021
*** RUSH DELIVERY OF FORESKINS ON A BICYCLE *** Mass Bay Intactivists David Atkinson (Bloodstained Men board of directors) interviewed a Boston bicycle messenger near Harvard University, ironic because the foreskin-harvesting hospital mentioned in this video, Brigham and Women's Hospital, is a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. The American people would be repulsed by the flesh trade of baby girls' genitalia, who talked us into this morbid trade in baby boys' penis flesh? The American Academy of Pediatrics should issue an immediate statement condemning the sale and use of baby foreskins by cosmetic and research industries.
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