Tulsi Gabbard quits ‘warmongering’ Democrats

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party. That’s under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers. Who are driven by cowardly wokeness. Who divide us by radicalizing every issue and stoking anti-white racism. Who actively work to undermine our God given freedoms. That are enshrined in our Constitution. Who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. Who demonize the police but protect criminals at the expense of law abiding Americans. Who believe in open borders. Who weaponize the National Security state to go after their political opponents and above all who are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. Now I believe in a government that’s of the people, by the people and for the people.

Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of by and for the powerful elite. Now I’m calling on my common sense, independently minded democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction the so called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.