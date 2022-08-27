What Released Affidavit Reveals About FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Raid

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Let's cut to the chase. We don't know much. As everyone is aware, the affidavit was so heavily redacted, we just don't have a clear picture of what the FBI or the judge were thinking. That's troubling when we consider this is likely part of a much larger conspiracy against not only President Trump, but against America First patriots in general.
One can argue this is all part of a conspiracy against the United States of America. Tammy and I discussed this on today's episode of The JD Rucker Report. Here's a clip based on an article from Daily Signal. The article itself is below.
Article: https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/26/released-affidavit-reveals-little-new-information-about-fbis-mar-a-lago-raid/
Sponsor: https://jdrucker.com/prepare