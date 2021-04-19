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What's happening in this World: Eruption, Typhoon, Meteor, Earthquake
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171 views • April 19, 2021
0:08 - Presumably a meteorite fall was observed in Madrid, Spain.
1:03 - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 caused avalanches and rockfalls in Iran.
2:24 - New eruption of Le Soufriere volcano on the island of Saint Vincent.
5:07 - Typhoon Bising hits the Philippines.
6:26 - Beauty of Niagara Falls in April.
1:03 - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 caused avalanches and rockfalls in Iran.
2:24 - New eruption of Le Soufriere volcano on the island of Saint Vincent.
5:07 - Typhoon Bising hits the Philippines.
6:26 - Beauty of Niagara Falls in April.
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