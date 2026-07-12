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Worldwide Martial Law & The $1.9 Billion Daily Drain: Why the Switches Are Locked
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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When Derek Johnson embeds the phrase "the whole world is under martial law" within his legal document reviews, it is not metaphorical exaggeration. It is the formal intelligence confirmation of a global legal reality executed under the cover of civilian chaos.


The planet is being governed in the background by a coordinated global military alliance. Russia, China, and the USA are operating under the identical invisible protocol of military law. The dense network of U.S. military installations—Ramstein, Stuttgart, and others—no longer function as standard NATO points. They are the executive outposts of an Allied military government.


The trap has snapped shut globally, legally, and irreversibly.


This daily war report from John Michael Chambers, sourced from Guardian Daniel R, reveals the mathematical proof of the shift. The Strait of Hormuz blockade should have sent oil to $175 a barrel. Instead, it is stagnating at $72. The daily loss to the legacy elite: $1.9 billion. Monthly loss: $57 billion. This is market anesthesia—the Alliance bleeding the old system dry while shielding the civilian population from catastrophic gas prices.


The Saratoga protocol is not an internet fable. It is a factual legislative framework engineered in the 1990s to dismantle the unconstitutional corporate structure of the Federal Reserve and the IRS. Its public proclamation on September 11th, 2001 was sabotaged by the Deep State. Today, the switches are locked.


ISO 20022. mBridge. The operational readiness of the global banking sector for gold and commodity backing. The infrastructure is installed and ready for activation. The debt jubilee will occur via systemic bankruptcy—fraudulent contracts dissolve because the creditor ceases to exist.


The ten-year transformation corridor from 2026 to 2036 is already in motion. Economic liberation is not a fantasy. It is the mathematical and legal consequence of a masterfully executed operation.


The switches are locked.


Where we go one, we go all.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
globalmilitaryallianceguardiandanielrsourceglobalmartiallawrealityalliedmilitarygovernmentderekjohnsonlegalproofstraithormuzanesthesiaonepointninebilliondailylosssaratogalegislativeframeworkseptember11sabotagedisombridgereadinessdebtjubileedissolutiontenyeartransformationswitchesarelockedoilstagnatingseventytwoeconomicliberationmath
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