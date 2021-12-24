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Please don't get into an argument about whether or not you like Alex Jones.
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32 views • December 24, 2021
Red Pill Alert
Please don't get into an argument about whether or not you like Alex Jones.
The fact is, millions of people watch his videos, and he just red pilled millions of his followers about the story of SILVER... Many of these people have never heard the real story on Silver before. He is 100% spot on. @silverismoney @WallStreetSilver
Meme Sergeant Spliff - Wow, so this is why Alex Jones is trending? 🤔
https://twitter.com/MemeSgtSpliff/status/1473479355322019843?t=2Vz0F1VVrjl21SEBKIF5WQ&;s=19
Please don't get into an argument about whether or not you like Alex Jones.
The fact is, millions of people watch his videos, and he just red pilled millions of his followers about the story of SILVER... Many of these people have never heard the real story on Silver before. He is 100% spot on. @silverismoney @WallStreetSilver
Meme Sergeant Spliff - Wow, so this is why Alex Jones is trending? 🤔
https://twitter.com/MemeSgtSpliff/status/1473479355322019843?t=2Vz0F1VVrjl21SEBKIF5WQ&;s=19
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