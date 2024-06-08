You don't die with an asymptomatic infection! Will we wake up?

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits: You don't die with an asymptomatic infection! Yes, this is the same game plan! Will we wake up and stop this criminal activity? You're not infected with a disease, you're infected with a virus. And the PCR test absolutely never detected an infectious virus including SARSCoV2, which was injected in every polio vaccine, since the Chimera retrovirus was created in 2004. That's the Moore &all paper in the Journal of Virology.

This is not just fraud. This is criminal, as was the first Plandemic!

Alison OAN: You can make anything come back as positive on a PCR test. Right?

Dr Judy Mikovits: We know the fraud of the PCR tests in COVID. There were no controls. There were no primer pairs. I asked for that. I said show me the primer pairs, show me the controls. And I'll show you the fraud. I developed these diagnostic tests, actually, for true diagnosis in the true use, to show the expression of various genes, the cycles, the amplitude, the lack of control, everything about this was wrong! Hey, I'm gonna get me a PCR machine and make me a million dollars and defraud the American people! That test ended in nothing, but drive the disease and hospital homicide of millions of people with Remdesivir, just like they did with AZT! SARSCoV2 never was COVID, as I said! Our own God given immune system can control the sequence and the expression of those viruses. It's not an infectious virus, your nucleic acid sequences, and all of this was proven in our book Plague, which published in 2014, then this is a cover-up of now the H5N1. Oh, that very thing she's talking about bird flu from December 19 of 2012, when Tony Fauci, and they tried to reinstate their deadly research. Ah, this happened in 2012. They injected H5N1 in every flu vaccine since 2012. SARSCoV2 never was COVID!

