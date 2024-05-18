5/17/24 FAA Biometrics, Quantico, “Power of The Polls”, Auth_ntic Campaigns Unveiled #CongressCatfight

5/17/24: The FAA Reauthorization Act will enable biometric scanning to grow from 80 to 400 airports across the USA, building the Digital ID SCS platform. Meanwhile, DNC/Soros funded "Power of The Polls", bolstered by Merrick's weaponized DOJ plans to obstruct poll watching by GOP volunteers. Also, Authentic Campaigns exposed as a DNC Merchan family run machine promoting all candidates that use Trump lawfare talking points and opposing all Trump endorsed candidates.... and more!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





2 "Migrants" Arrested @ Quantico:

https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2024/05/14/2-people-in-ice-custody-after-attempting-to-breach-virginia-marine-base/





NATO/US to send troops to "Train" Ukraine forces:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/16/us/politics/nato-ukraine.html





Power of The Polls: Soros/DNC to control Poll Worker Selection in 2024 election:

https://warroom.org/exc-soros-backed-group-advising-election-offices-on-poll-worker-selection/

https://loomered.com/2024/05/17/deranged-georgia-rnc-committeeman-jason-thompson-tells-voter-to-shut-up-and-sit-down-as-thompson-continues-attacking-people-who-bring-up-his-brad-raffensperger-ties/





Breanna Morello on TSA/DHS Facial Rec:

https://rumble.com/v4vkqe2-exclusive-tsa-dhs-and-cbp-caught-lying-about-biometrics-facial-recognition-.html

https://www.infowars.com/posts/faa-reauthorization-bill-approves-digital-ids/





Authentic Campaign(s) Agenda:

https://loomered.com/2024/05/17/exclusive-ny-democrat-congressman-dan-goldman-sent-payments-to-judge-merchans-daughters-home-address-while-admitting-to-coaching-star-witness-michael-cohen-ahead-of-trump-trial/





Check out The Lawfare Flow Chart!

https://x.com/CcpSkipTracer





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



