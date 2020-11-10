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Strophanthin - The Best Natural Heart Attack Prophylaxis
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43 views • November 10, 2020
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Strophanthin / Ouabain is the most powerful natural heart attack prevention remedy known to man. In this video we have a look at this amazing remedy and see what a doctor, who himself suffered a heart attack and discovered Strophanthin afterwards, has to say about it.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
Strophanthin / Ouabain is the most powerful natural heart attack prevention remedy known to man. In this video we have a look at this amazing remedy and see what a doctor, who himself suffered a heart attack and discovered Strophanthin afterwards, has to say about it.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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