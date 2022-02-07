© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to destroy a nation in one year: Ranking biggest Biden blunders so far with Dr. Sebastian Gorka
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • February 07, 2022
Dr. Sebastian Gorka ranks Team Biden's most disastrous blunders over year one of the administration's tenure. - via The Gorka Reality Check, Sundays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.