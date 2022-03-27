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March23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Addresses European Parliament
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61 views • March 27, 2022
March23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Addresses European Parliament
cpac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMKwutF1CWE
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses European Parliament – March 23, 2022
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqg5P8ztEF8
Dustbin Turdgo (A Libtard Retrospective)(ReEdit Final Cut)
cpac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMKwutF1CWE
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses European Parliament – March 23, 2022
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqg5P8ztEF8
Dustbin Turdgo (A Libtard Retrospective)(ReEdit Final Cut)
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