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ivoryhecker Animal Fats Bad Veg Oils Good LIE CDC Predicts Blood Clots Will Double by 2050. What They’re Not Telling You…Ivory Heckerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBVd4kmUdys&t
https://rumble.com/v1mtemj-cdc-predicts-blood-clots-will-double-by-2050.-what-theyre-not-telling-you.html
CDC Predicts Blood Clots Will Double by 2050. What They’re Not Telling You…