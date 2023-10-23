"Father, forgive them: for they know not what they do." Guy Finley explains that real forgiveness is an act of realizing the similarity between yourself and those that have caused you suffering, because you understand they suffer in the exact same way that you do. The scripture "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do" points to this type of "immaculate compassion" towards others which leaves no residue because nothing is carried over in our interactions and relationships.

