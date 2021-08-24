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PFIZER DEATH SHOT - APPROVED OR STILL EUA?
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191 views • August 24, 2021
PFIZER DEATH SHOT - APPROVED OR STILL EUA?
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
To me it reads like it still has EUA, but many, including Stew Peters, whom I do trust, says this is an incorrect reading, What does everyone think?
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
https://rumble.com/vlm5zz--pfizer-vaccine-not-approved-theyre-trying-to-fool-us.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
To me it reads like it still has EUA, but many, including Stew Peters, whom I do trust, says this is an incorrect reading, What does everyone think?
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
https://rumble.com/vlm5zz--pfizer-vaccine-not-approved-theyre-trying-to-fool-us.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
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