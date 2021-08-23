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KLAUS SCHWAB IN 2016 TALKED ABOUT CHIPS IN THE HUMAN BODY! TIN FOIL HAT?
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112 views • August 23, 2021
Copy and pasted from BNT HUB = In this interview given on Jan 10th 2016 to the Swiss Channel RTS, Klaus Schwab explains that Human beings will soon receive a chip in their body in order to merge with the DIGITAL WORLD
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