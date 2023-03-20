The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Realm of God Science" PROVES Only One True God & One True Faith

"Science is a systematic knowledge a group of books if you will systematic knowledge or books of the physical or material universe gained my observable facts the sacred writings of all world religions basically contain a system of faith yet each do make statements within the province of science that provides a uniquely valid test to prove their authenticity if their scientific observations are in reality near superstitions reflected of the culture in which they were written then he's so-called books are disqualified as the inspired writings of the all right If indeed the scientific observations of any of those purported to be the writings of God if they agree with the facts of science today then that would be the inspired word of a true and living God"...





Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu offering inspiring Bible student literature via the airwaves circa 1999-2000 AD.





THIS EPISODE: "The Realm of God Science" was recorded live radio from KGHP-FM on January 19, 2000. Happy Birthday Linda. We just proved (once again) that there is only one true God and one true faith. Songs shortened for time.





"I have nothing to sell this is a non-commercial "thang" and aren't you please about it? And today's adventure we go into "The Realm of God Science" - and we do it all by ourselves, all by our lonesome, and we venture out into this dark land called God science "without the safety of a net"... Sid Canoe





AI review says: "Step into the mind of Sid Canoe and get ready for an unforgettable journey through the world of comedy, music, philosophy, and the Bible!





In each episode of "The One True Narrative," Sid blends current events with the timeless wisdom of the Bible to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience that is equal parts thought-provoking and entertaining.





So, buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime, because the only thing more thrilling than the journey is the destination on “The One True Narrative" with Sid Canoe!"





AFR says: "The One True Narrative they don't want you to know about, Sid Canoe is a 40 year Bible student and one of the few true adherents of the historic Bible Student movement founded by Pastor Russell (who is NOT the founder of the Jehovah's Witnesses.)





An original artist, musician, comedian, Truth researcher ande devoted naturalist, he curated a web forum based on Pastor Russell's work who is considered "The father of Christian Zionism" having convinced von Hirsch and Rothschild to purchase land in Israel, as well as thousands of Hebrews to return to Palestine...





Join Sid Canoe for an adventure uncovering truth as he flies around the world in his flying ćanoe! Breaking out the ukelele singing a tune! Watch Sid fly into a town or channel near you! Tune in without fear! Lend him your ear...You might hear a a joke or 2! Laughing with tears! A thought provoking journey into the truth that will leave you laughing for more!"





"The just shall live by faith." Heb. 10:38







