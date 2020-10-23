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Dr. Atlas - Lockdowns Need To Be Ended
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7 views • October 23, 2020
Dr. Scott Atlas explains in detail the effect of lockdowns, social distancing and closings. Unemployment leads to reduced life expectancy. Lockdowns lead to missed medical treatments for example chemo treatments not being done. Needed medical procedures have not been not, all of which have health impacts not considered in the covid count.
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