German Bundestag deputy Dietmar Bartsch discussing the Supply of Tanks to Ukraine. - ENG text.
Published 17 hours ago |

Bundestag (German Parliament) deputy Dietmar Bartsch discussing the supply of tanks to Ukraine: Your competition “who will send more weapons” has not brought us a millimeter closer to peace. But you continue in the same vein without removing your blinders. Explain two things to me: what will happen after the delivery of tanks, what is the next step? Tornado and Eurofighter fighters? Or maybe the soldiers of the Bundeswehr? Such logic? And most importantly, what is your goal in this war? If you think that you can win a war against a nuclear power, then you are deeply mistaken.

russiaukrainesmo

