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Diabetes. Everything you need to know, in a simple and understandable way, the most important aspects of diabetes mellitus: its types I and II.
Health Love Money
Health Love Money
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198 views • September 04, 2022

You need to understand the most important aspects of diabetes in an easy to understand way: Type I and Type II, what happens in the body of a diabetic, what symptoms they produce, how diabetes was detected, what treatment it is and how we can prevent it (Type II).

Diabetes is a group of chronic diseases that progresses the way your body uses blood sugar (glucose). Glucose is a type of sugar that is your body's main source of energy. Diabetes can cause serious health problems and proper control is important

Type 1 diabetes is a type of autoimmune diabetes (insulin-dependent diabetes) that occurs due to the destruction of pancreatic beta cells; type 2 diabetes is associated with decompensation of body lipids (caused by obesity) and glucose absorption by the body is approximately reduced.

If you want more information in the link you will find what you are looking for and if among your family or friends you have someone who is suffering from diabetes, pass this information on to them.

https://tinyurl.com/4yyfxfbb

Keywords
healthobesitypancreasdiabetesdiseasesglucosebloodsugarblood sugarautoimmuneinsulindiagnosistreatmentsdiabetes mellituslipidschronic diseasestypes itypes ii
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