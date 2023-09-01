BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Koolau The Leper - Jack London
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • September 01, 2023

4:48 The Leper War on Kauai

9:21 The Hawaiian Islands 1924

1:24 Molokai Leper Colony in Hawaii - Jack Paar and Billy Graham

15:37 Hawaiian Islands A Film by Thomas A. Edison Shot in 1906

4:03 Hawaii 1920s- Kodak Cinegraph

2:49 Hawaiian Native Life - 1940 Educational Film

:34 Aloha

7 clips, 38:41.

The Leper War started when Louis H. Stoltz, a deputy sheriff, attempted to force an isolated leprosy colony in Kalalau Valley, Kauaʻi to be deported. He was killed by a leper named Kaluaikoolau known as "Ko'olau" on June 27, 1893. On June 24, 1893, Deputy Sheriff Louis H. Stolz, along with two other policemen by the names of Penikila and Peter Noland, sailed to Kalalau to enforce the quarantine law to relocate lepers to Kalaupapa. They stayed at the house of a resident on the coast of Kalalau. The policemen spent the next day devising a strategy for their task. On Monday, 26th, Stoltz's group ventured deep into the valley where they pitched a tent. Shortly after they established themselves a band of lepers led by Ko'olau seized the camp and chased the lawmen back to the coast. The following day Ko'olau intended to drive the sheriffs out of the valley. Ko'olau with his wife Piilani found Stoltz approaching the residence of a man named Kala. Stoltz had already arrested one man by the name of Paoa who was in handcuffs and was about to arrest Kala. Ko'olau fired dispatching Stoltz before he could bring his rifle to bear on his enemies.

https://wikimili.com/en/Leper_War_on_Kaua%CA%BBi

Keywords
molokaikauaileper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy