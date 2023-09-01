Koolau The Leper - Jack London

4:48 The Leper War on Kauai

9:21 The Hawaiian Islands 1924

1:24 Molokai Leper Colony in Hawaii - Jack Paar and Billy Graham

15:37 Hawaiian Islands A Film by Thomas A. Edison Shot in 1906

4:03 Hawaii 1920s- Kodak Cinegraph

2:49 Hawaiian Native Life - 1940 Educational Film

:34 Aloha

7 clips, 38:41.

The Leper War started when Louis H. Stoltz, a deputy sheriff, attempted to force an isolated leprosy colony in Kalalau Valley, Kauaʻi to be deported. He was killed by a leper named Kaluaikoolau known as "Ko'olau" on June 27, 1893. On June 24, 1893, Deputy Sheriff Louis H. Stolz, along with two other policemen by the names of Penikila and Peter Noland, sailed to Kalalau to enforce the quarantine law to relocate lepers to Kalaupapa. They stayed at the house of a resident on the coast of Kalalau. The policemen spent the next day devising a strategy for their task. On Monday, 26th, Stoltz's group ventured deep into the valley where they pitched a tent. Shortly after they established themselves a band of lepers led by Ko'olau seized the camp and chased the lawmen back to the coast. The following day Ko'olau intended to drive the sheriffs out of the valley. Ko'olau with his wife Piilani found Stoltz approaching the residence of a man named Kala. Stoltz had already arrested one man by the name of Paoa who was in handcuffs and was about to arrest Kala. Ko'olau fired dispatching Stoltz before he could bring his rifle to bear on his enemies.

