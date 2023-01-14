Let's Talk Torah - Shemot | Friday Fellowship

Join James Caruthers and our returning special guest Stephen Lane from Jacob's Tent for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Shemot (Names) Exodus 1:1-6:1. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

1.13.23

Please subscribe to our Youtube channels

@HeartoftheTribes

@betweentheriverandtheravens

@JacobsTent

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co