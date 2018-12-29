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12/29/18 #GREENMASK: CONTROL, DIVIDE, DESTROY #WomensMarchInc #WWG1WGA
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19 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/29/18: While Space-based weaponry wages war on Queens, NY, the populace continues to wage war against....each other! Duh! The Soros-funded, IS run Women's March, Inc., (TM), wants your money and your mind.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/womens-march-leader-claims-she-was-kicked-out-of-progressive-group-for-being-jewish-report-says
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2017/07/06/linda-sarsour-and-her-mentor/
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/children-of-linda-sarsours-mentor-arrested-for-terrorist-training-camp-in-new-mexico/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/democratic-congressional-candidate-from-minnesota-divorces-her-brother/
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2018/11/29/laura-loomer-twitter-banned-handcuffed/
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Happy New Year Freedom Lovers!!
We, the People, are the ones who can stop the luciferi_n agenda and end the De_p State stranglehold on humanity. Your love of freedom and humanity, your courage, your prayers and your action, will make 2019 the Watershed year, when the tipping point occurs and evil drowns in its own dead pools. WE CAN DO IT! WWG1WGA! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Peace, Good will and Freedom for all!
12/29/18: While Space-based weaponry wages war on Queens, NY, the populace continues to wage war against....each other! Duh! The Soros-funded, IS run Women's March, Inc., (TM), wants your money and your mind.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/womens-march-leader-claims-she-was-kicked-out-of-progressive-group-for-being-jewish-report-says
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2017/07/06/linda-sarsour-and-her-mentor/
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/children-of-linda-sarsours-mentor-arrested-for-terrorist-training-camp-in-new-mexico/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/democratic-congressional-candidate-from-minnesota-divorces-her-brother/
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2018/11/29/laura-loomer-twitter-banned-handcuffed/
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Happy New Year Freedom Lovers!!
We, the People, are the ones who can stop the luciferi_n agenda and end the De_p State stranglehold on humanity. Your love of freedom and humanity, your courage, your prayers and your action, will make 2019 the Watershed year, when the tipping point occurs and evil drowns in its own dead pools. WE CAN DO IT! WWG1WGA! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Peace, Good will and Freedom for all!
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