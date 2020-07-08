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ANTIFA violence
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143 views • July 08, 2020
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On Saturday, June 29, ANTIFA terrorists beat an elderly conservative man [and others] with a crowbar on the streets of Portland, Oregon.
Source:
https://twitter.com/RightHookUSA/status/1145391980282875905
On Saturday, June 29, ANTIFA terrorists beat an elderly conservative man [and others] with a crowbar on the streets of Portland, Oregon.
Source:
https://twitter.com/RightHookUSA/status/1145391980282875905
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