Lavrov, responding to Merz’s comments on long-range missiles for Kiev, stated bluntly: Germany is sliding down the same path that once led it to ruin.
Commenting on Merz’s remarks, Maria Zakharova told TASS that the West’s strategic ambiguity has now been replaced by what she called “offensive irrationality.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Mertz's comments about supplying long-range weapons amount to nothing less than a direct provocation of further war.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan stated that there is talk in Moscow: if German-supplied long-range weapons are used to strike Russian territory, Russia will have no choice but to strike Berlin.