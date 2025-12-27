© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sonia Elijah: The Covid Vaccine Excess Death Cover-Up | Wide Awake Media Podcast #3
The third episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features investigative journalist Sonia Elijah, outlining what she describes as a coordinated effort to obscure excess deaths linked to Covid vaccines.
Elijah explores how UK authorities halted publication of vaccination-status mortality data, altered excess death calculations, and dismissed FOIA requests.
She highlights financial ties between government advisers, pharmaceutical interests, and major foundations, while warning that pandemic-era policies laid the groundwork for digital IDs and long-term authoritarian control.
