Sonia Elijah: The Covid Vaccine Excess Death Cover-Up | Wide Awake Media Podcast #3
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10147 followers
4
534 views • 1 day ago

Sonia Elijah: The Covid Vaccine Excess Death Cover-Up | Wide Awake Media Podcast #3 

The third episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features investigative journalist Sonia Elijah, outlining what she describes as a coordinated effort to obscure excess deaths linked to Covid vaccines. 

Elijah explores how UK authorities halted publication of vaccination-status mortality data, altered excess death calculations, and dismissed FOIA requests.

She highlights financial ties between government advisers, pharmaceutical interests, and major foundations, while warning that pandemic-era policies laid the groundwork for digital IDs and long-term authoritarian control.

Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

cover-upcovid vaccineexcess deathssonia elijah
