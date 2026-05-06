Unlocking the Supernatural Secrets of God’s Spiritual Universe - Joel Muddamalle

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When was the last time you heard a sermon preached about the Divine Council or the angelic stewards of ancient times? Chances are, you haven’t. These supernatural elements within the Bible are often skipped or dodged by modern churches, but not by Dr. Joel Muddamalle, a theologian and author. He discusses Deuteronomy 32, as well as other references to angels, the Divine Council, and God’s scattering of the human nations. Joel connects the dots between the Old Testament and the New Testament, clearly giving explanations about angels, demons, and more by digging into the Word of God. Joel also issues a warning about exploring spiritual topics: keep Christ at the center of everything and remain sober-minded (1 Peter 5:8).
TAKEAWAYS
God’s relationship with Adam and Eve in the Garden was extremely familial and intimate
Beware of taking neutral things and turning them idolatrous
Don’t trust teaching on the spiritual realm that doesn’t magnify Christ and keep Him at the center of everything
Angels have a limited taxonomy within Scripture, meaning there is a narrow classification system of each type and class
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