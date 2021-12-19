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Sen. Daines says Biden plan for cash for separated migrants was an ‘outrageous’ idea
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40 views • December 19, 2021
Sen. Steve Daines tells One America News the Biden administration’s effort to negotiate cash settlements for illegal immigrant families separated at the border was an “outrageous” idea that he’s been trying to block for months.
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