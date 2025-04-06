BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Sided With the Working Class But Democrats Side With Someone Else
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
77 views • 3 weeks ago

The narrative about President Trump's tariffs is forming and the sides are crystal clear. The President is siding with the working class to bring jobs and prosperity back to America while Democrats and the UniParty Swamp are siding with Wall Street.


But it's bigger than that. Wall Street is a small portion of the bigger globalist threat. This is why the powers-that-be are so vehemently opposed to President Trump's tariffs and our America First attitude.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

donald trumptariffsglobalismliberation dayvictor davis hansontop storythe jd rucker showlede
