CHP Talks: Vince Vetro—Helping Women Break Free From Poverty

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September 8, 2022: My guest this week is Vince Vetro, founder and director of The Lending Journey, a micro-finance charity helping women in Ecuador and Nicaragua with loans and entrepreneurial training to enable them to start small businesses and become more financially stable, better able to feed their families. Vince describes his own journey from childhood through a business career to a life of faith and the joy of helping others to succeed. The Lending Journey will soon be opening another base in La Paz, Mexico.
Learn more about Vince at: https://thelendingjourney.com
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