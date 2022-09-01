Biden Declares 50% of USA a Threat to Democracy

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Joe Biden's mouthpiece stated that the president reforms that 50% of the nation is a threat to our democracy call home with MAGA essentially terrorists.
During his campaign he promised to bring down temperatures, meanwhile acting fascistic Lee against free speech, coercing social media to silence the voices of a many, violating the first amendment and supporting antifa/BLM terrorists.
Let's Go Brandon!
#biden #MAGA #division
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