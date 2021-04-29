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CORPORATE SECURITY TAKES OUT JFK & KILLS EXECUTIVE BRANCH
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23 views • April 29, 2021
Excerpts from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvnxHlcRpVs
Now Today's Plandemic IS ALL ABOUT Corporate (Economic) Health NOT Public Health
Ask yourselves - Who won the trade war?
The harmful side effects of mass surveillance that is owned by the military AND corporations is finally coming to light.
Remember the anthrax vaccine patent and facility are primarily owned by the government see http://whale.to/v/anthrax3.html
TIME TO DEFUND THE MILITARY and GIVE PEACE A CHANCE
Now Today's Plandemic IS ALL ABOUT Corporate (Economic) Health NOT Public Health
Ask yourselves - Who won the trade war?
The harmful side effects of mass surveillance that is owned by the military AND corporations is finally coming to light.
Remember the anthrax vaccine patent and facility are primarily owned by the government see http://whale.to/v/anthrax3.html
TIME TO DEFUND THE MILITARY and GIVE PEACE A CHANCE
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