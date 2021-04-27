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Deserts into rivers....! Intense Flooding hits Taif, Mecca, Saudi Arabia...! April 2021
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60 views • April 27, 2021
Surah Al-Anfal – Verses 20-21 20. “O' you who have Faith! Obey Allah and His Messenger, and do not turn away from him while you hear (him).”
21. “And be not like those who say: ‘We heard’, but they do not hear (indeed).”
21. “And be not like those who say: ‘We heard’, but they do not hear (indeed).”
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