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More proof the Olympics are corrupt
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401 views • February 19, 2022
Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva and others are victims of Olympic abuse. The China Communist government who are a large part of this criminal organization with Russia. Don't care how hard athletes from around the world trained for this event. They just want to continue to drug and bribe people. Cheat. In order to get gold medals for their athletes.
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