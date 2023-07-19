Rainbow Stew | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 70

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, Rusty and Del cover a range of topics. They begin with Del sharing a story about a man and his dog stranded on a boat, highlighting the resilience and determination needed to overcome challenging circumstances. Rusty expresses his skepticism towards government and experts, suggesting that doing the opposite of what they say might be a better approach, given their track record of being consistently wrong.





The conversation then shifts to the importance of not placing hope solely in politicians or candidates, as they emphasize the need to focus on personal growth and building a better life. Gratitude is emphasized as a key factor in finding joy and fulfillment, with Del sharing the benefits of practicing gratitude daily. Rusty shares his firsthand experiences combating sex trafficking overseas, highlighting the importance of being part of something that truly impacts people's lives.





The podcast concludes with a lighthearted story about Del's fear of flying and an amusing incident that occurred during a turbulent flight. Throughout the discussion, the hosts emphasize the significance of personal development, gratitude, and serving others as ways to find purpose and make a positive difference in the world.





