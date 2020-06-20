GWP: Glumaz, LaRouche Movement NW the reality of the Seattle AZ 6/14/20

After looking into the background of two of the key leaders in this operation, Kshama Sawant and Nikkita Oliver, this is not Antifa, Black Lives Matter, LGBT politics, or the Green New Deal as such, though these sub themes and their activists are present and their energies are appropriated. Rather this is a harnessing of the rage against the very wealthy transformation of Seattle into the City State paradigm, and the tech society that has made housing unaffordable with increasing homelessness, poverty, and despair.



First of the two leaders is Kshama Sawant: She is an Indian born 47 year old economics professor who has been a Seattle City Council member for 6 years. She is a member of the International Socialist Alternative which comes out of the British Trotskyist movement. Through her campaigns for City Council she has built a significant following around such issues as rent control, transit justice, taxing the Seattle millionaires, $15 minimum wage, improved public transportation for the poor, and most of all the campaign to tax Amazon.. She was also a key organizer of Occupy Seattle. She is backed by the politically influential counter cultural alt free publication The Stranger. She is seen by her followers as the female "David" against the uncaring Seattle establishment money "Goliath." This was evidenced on the evening after the formation of CHAZ , as she used her keys to the City Hall to bring in hundreds of demonstrators chanting for the resignation of Seattle Mayor Durkan, who is painted as the Mayor of the real estate developers, ie the rich,



The second, is 34 year old Nikkita Oliver. Nikkita is a lesbian bi-racial lawyer, and educator. She just had an interview in Vanity Fair. As a lawyer she works closely with the homeless who have been under harassment by the City for their encampments.. After Trump's election victory, Nikkita Oliver has been involved in creating a local political party called the Seattle Peoples Party. She was the party's 2017 mayoral candidate and came in third in the primary of 21 candidates with 31,000 votes, coming very close to being in the final runoff. The Seattle Peoples Party operates in an alliance with Socialist Alternative Seattle (Sawant.), Seattle Democratic Socialists of America, and Black Lives Matter.



My sense is that these two leaders will continue to expand out of the CHAZ situation in the direction of economic justice themes against the rich, with everything else thrown in, as the economic crisis gets worse going into the Summer and Fall. They will tend to direct their mob to go and demonstrate in the rich neighborhoods of Seattle as was done last week. They will also tend to come up with one action after another to keep up the momentum within their operation. This effort at igniting class warfare is just what the enemy wants to use to undermine any effort to really take down Wall Street and the City of London.in the coming period. This is how Occupy Wall Street destroyed the momentum for Glass Steagall in 2008. This is one of the ways to do the same now in these more dangerous circumstances and provide the atmospherics for the color revolution coup against Trump. This is why our jobs program and a mobilization now by Trump on the economy is so crucial.