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Tucker: Dems Pump Children Full of Pharma-Derived Poison to Make Sure They Can’t Reproduce
Carlson: “So, you made the mistake of having children, your own family. But there is something that you can do. You can make sure you never have grandchildren. You can pump your children full of pharma-derived poison that makes certain they can never reproduce. And you should, because that’s life-affirming care … The more atomized and unhappy American society becomes, the easier it is for them to control.”
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