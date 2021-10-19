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Malajemm: 'The Condor Clan' [19.10.2021]
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32 views • October 20, 2021
Consider this...
Those gigantic black birds are not eagles, they are Condors= Ancient Vultures
They showed them in Dark Crystal
They show them on their coat of arms
They suck us dry and trick us.
Look with your own eyes and think crtitcally. Ask the Most High to show you the truth of this.
Con
Con - dor
Con- trail
Comic-Con
Con-nor (popular name)
Con-nect
Attention to detail.
Their symbolism is key.
You placed the right name to their images. And now it makes much more sense.
Condor / Con-door
They are all about running a con one way or another.
You brought real clarity to this. Well done
29 views Oct 19, 2021
Malajemm
53 subscribers
https://youtu.be/O_zyzUlOWYU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVflciwIoa-eRKLZ1BrbpIA
Music Credits:
The Great Battle by Alexander Nakarada | https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Those gigantic black birds are not eagles, they are Condors= Ancient Vultures
They showed them in Dark Crystal
They show them on their coat of arms
They suck us dry and trick us.
Look with your own eyes and think crtitcally. Ask the Most High to show you the truth of this.
Con
Con - dor
Con- trail
Comic-Con
Con-nor (popular name)
Con-nect
Attention to detail.
Their symbolism is key.
You placed the right name to their images. And now it makes much more sense.
Condor / Con-door
They are all about running a con one way or another.
You brought real clarity to this. Well done
29 views Oct 19, 2021
Malajemm
53 subscribers
https://youtu.be/O_zyzUlOWYU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVflciwIoa-eRKLZ1BrbpIA
Music Credits:
The Great Battle by Alexander Nakarada | https://www.serpentsoundstudios.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Keywords
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