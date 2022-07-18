Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND, Homeopath -" Natural Remedies to INpower"





Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Quantum Nurse Livestream

Monday, July 18, 2022 Monday @ 3:00 PM EST 8:00 PM UK 9:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND, Homeopath

Topic: Natural Remedies to INpower

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

www.INpoweredhealth.com









Bio:

Dr. Jayne Marquis is a Naturopathic Doctor and a Homeopath. She achieved her diploma at the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine, to become a Naturopathic Doctor, and shortly after The Ontario College of Homeopathic Medicine, to become a homeopath. In becoming an ND she studied Chinese medicine, Acupuncture, Botanical Medicine, Massage, Nutrition, Homeopathy and Orthomolecular Medicine.

She fell in love with homeopathy, a true mind-body medicine, that takes not only physical symptoms but also mental and emotional symptoms into consideration, and so continued to become the best homeopath she could be.

Jayne’s desire to awaken people to their own inner power and ability to find their true health resulted in her international podcast “INpowered Mind, INpowered Health”. There she interviews people from around the world who share their perspectives and expertise on health and empowerment.

Everyone can benefit from taking natural remedies and understanding them better. So she has created a book to empower! In her helpful handbook, she makes homeopathic remedies easy to use for the whole family. She guides you to an understanding of the 12 Cell Salts and has chosen 17 homeopathic remedies that are vital to anyone’s home medicine cupboard or traveling kit.

Jayne’s Book:

https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000015173095









With





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

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Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

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