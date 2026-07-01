ALEX JONES FULL lSHOW - 6/30/26

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FULL TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: SCOTUS Treasonously Rules To Uphold Anchor-Babies' Birthright Citizenship, Rejecting Trump's Executive Order To Stop Illegal Mass Migration! PLUS, Israeli Government Calls Trump “Backstabber” For Trying To End War! Last Sunday, Pastor Tony Spell's Church Had 11 Million Viewers Following His Arrest, And He Joins Alex Jones To Give Major Update On Police Trying To Suppress The Full Surveillance Footage That Will Expose The Psychotic Leftist Thug Who He Defended Himself From After Threatening Women & Children! Respected Russian Insider, Victor Bout, Warns That The Ukraine War Is Inches Away From EXPLODING Across Europe, And The West Appears To Be Sleepwalking Into Thermonuclear Armageddon! FINALLY, See Highlights Of Anna Paulina Luna's MKUltra Mind Control Hearings, Including Jack Ruby/Charlie Manson CIA Connections, Violations Of The Nuremberg Code, The History Of The CIA Trying To Destroy Evidence Of Their Experiments, & MORE! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 6/30/26