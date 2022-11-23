MUST SEE****THE W.O.R.K. INTRO****

We are continuing to do 'THE W.O.R.K.' Christ has given us to do. Pray that everything done on this platforms brings you to repentance to Christ Yashaya. Because only what we do for Christ will last. Prophecy is being fulfilled and Christ is soon to come back. The AWAKENING is happening. Praying for you all that belong and hear his true voice. Blessings, Shalawam.

****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE****

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.



HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****

