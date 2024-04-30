Create New Account
FPV Kamikaze Drone — "Quite Waters: Boat Operation" Mission Walkthrough
Anchored Stories
Published 21 hours ago

With the new update, the first water mission has been added to the FPV Kamikaze Drone Simulator. This time, due to the features of the map, it is a very difficult mission, but I found a way to effectively find and hit targets.

My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories

Disclaimer: This video was originally uploaded to my Telegram channel when the YouTube channel was banned.

