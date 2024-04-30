FPV Kamikaze Drone — "Quite Waters: Boat Operation" Mission Walkthrough

With the new update, the first water mission has been added to the FPV Kamikaze Drone Simulator. This time, due to the features of the map, it is a very difficult mission, but I found a way to effectively find and hit targets.
-----
My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories
Disclaimer: This video was originally uploaded to my Telegram channel when the YouTube channel was banned.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.