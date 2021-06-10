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The Dragon Became Furious - Revelation 12:13-17
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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101 views • June 10, 2021
Cast down from heaven, Satan sets his sight on destroying the Woman: The Church! What does that mean? Are we able to see that play out in the history of the New Testament Church? What about turning on the dragon "making war on the rest of her offspring?" Does that mean…Me? There is only one way to find out so, buckle up!

Previous Revelation Videos Referenced:

Revelation 12:1-3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/KS7lhogZ7Bkx/

Revelation 12:4-6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/eYQeKIyzirfo/

Revelation 12:7-12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/iHmh3KXavQzq/

18-Dimensional Chess - A Labyrinth of Deception Born of Cosmological Warfare, Millenia in the Making https://www.bitchute.com/video/5wj2wJj7DF1o/

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Revelation. JESUS ALWAYS WINS!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Revelation Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/K9fUEb7klFrq/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5979126528001&;index=1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2okMkXDgS9M_I5Hs5MG7OAE

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
salvationsatanprophecybible prophecyend timesjudgementmichaeldragonbook of revelation explained verse by versesound bible teachingbook of actsmichael heiserarchangelarchangel michaelbene elohimsatan as dragon
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