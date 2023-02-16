BREAKING NOW: Large 5 Acre Warehouse Fire Breaks Out In Kissimmee, Florida.
Hazmat Teams On The Scene Monitoring Air Quality Following Reports The Warehouse Is Filled With Plastic Potting Material.
