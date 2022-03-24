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LE MONDE QUI VIENT - Michel Maffesoli - Louis Fouché
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62 views • March 24, 2022
9 juin 2021 : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2/duo-4-le-monde-qui-vient-michel:e
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Louis Fouché et Michel Maffesoli vont nous parler des persepectives pour le monde qui vient, et quelles formes d'échanges pourraient voir le jour
Le sociologue Michel Maffesoli est l'auteur de "L'ère des soulèvements", paru le 6 mai : https://livre.fnac.com/a15772554/Michel-Maffesoli-L-ere-des-soulevements
http://www.michelmaffesoli.org/
Louis Fouché est médecin réanimateur et porte parole du collectif Réinfo Covid:
https://reinfocovid.fr/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCljXEDaSZVZ4x5tRRkAH7WA
Prenez Place !
Site internet : https://www.prenez-place.fr/
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Odysee : https://odysee.com/@PrenezPlace:8
Reinfocovid
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...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o76ZUO035Tk
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Louis Fouché et Michel Maffesoli vont nous parler des persepectives pour le monde qui vient, et quelles formes d'échanges pourraient voir le jour
Le sociologue Michel Maffesoli est l'auteur de "L'ère des soulèvements", paru le 6 mai : https://livre.fnac.com/a15772554/Michel-Maffesoli-L-ere-des-soulevements
http://www.michelmaffesoli.org/
Louis Fouché est médecin réanimateur et porte parole du collectif Réinfo Covid:
https://reinfocovid.fr/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCljXEDaSZVZ4x5tRRkAH7WA
Prenez Place !
Site internet : https://www.prenez-place.fr/
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/c/PRENEZPLACE
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Prenez-Place-340057247143274/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/PrenezP
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@PrenezPlace:8
Reinfocovid
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Abonnement newsletter : https://reinfocovid.fr/contact/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/collectif_reinfoco_vid
Telegram : https://t.me/reinfocovid_officiel
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o76ZUO035Tk
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