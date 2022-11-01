THE HIDDEN HIS-STORY OF MAN & DEEP STATE: ACT 3 - GENESIS 6 - THE WATCHERS & THE SEED OF THE SERPENT

In this section we walk through the most ancient records of mankind to explain an ancient evil that the deep state has worshipped since these “Watchers” first invaded our world – The Fallen Angels of Genesis 6! And the Bene Ha Elohim are back! In this episode we explain the origins of Fallen Angels, Giants, Nephilim, and – Aliens (Hint: The Fallen Angels Slick New PR Campaign!) and the “Seed War” that God declared when he cursed the Serpent who tricked Eve.





“The Seed of the Serpent” has been waging war on “The Seed of The Woman” ever since – and it continues today. Hidden in “plane” sight.





This is where it all began.





History is a lie.

*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*

Credits





Youtube Channel: The Legends of History

ABC News – Liger Segment

Ancient Aliens

Rob Skiba’s Works

Robert Sepehr’s Works

Hollywood Movie: Jack The Jack Slayer





Brian Forester’s Works





Discover Ministry

--

0:11s - Genesis 6 -The Fallen Watchers

0:47s - Where & When They Descended.

1m:09s - The Watchers

4m:40s - The Secret History of the Names of The Patriarchs

6m:22s - The Teachers of The Watchers

7m:34s - Jubilees 5:1-11 - All Flesh Was Corrupted. Destruction of The Titans

9m:49s - More Teachings of The Watchers

10m:35s - The Universal Story Agrees - Mythology is History

11m:30s - The Watcher's Story: Hollywood Edification

12m:10s - The Reprimand of The Eternal Watchers

13m:37s - The Nephilim Ate Everything

13m:59s - The Angels That Sinned

14m:47s - The Prophecy of Enoch, Imprisonment of The Watchers. Release Date.

15m:47s - Clash of the Titans

16m:37s - The Liger

21m:24s - Timeline of Events

27m:58s - Giants Were Real

31m:20s - Timeline Monologue

31m:56s - Elongated Skull Peoples





To be Continued...









