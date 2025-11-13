Trump on Healthcare - people have to buy their own healthcare - after record long govt shutdown over

Trump Talks Healthcare

NYT | The most unsettling part of today’s Epstein files isn’t any one email. It’s the pattern that emerges across 8 years of private messages about Donald Trump.

• 2011: Epstein tells Ghislaine Maxwell that the “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” noting that one of his victims “spent hours at my house with him” yet Trump had “never once been mentioned” in any investigation. He says he’s “75% there” in understanding why.

• 2015–2016: As Trump rises politically, Epstein repeatedly offers himself to journalists as a source on Trump. He tells NYT reporter Landon Thomas:

“Would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?”

He also recounts Trump fixating on young women at Epstein’s pool.

• 2016: Journalist Michael Wolff advises Epstein to use Trump as an “immediate counter-narrative” to looming reporting about Epstein’s crimes, arguing that becoming an anti-Trump voice could give Epstein “political cover.”

• 2017–2018: Epstein follows Trump’s finances obsessively. He tells his lawyer to dig into the mortgage on Mar-a-Lago and what Epstein claims was a $30M loan tied to Trump.

His longtime accountant reviews Trump’s federal disclosures and flags “interesting findings” about debts and income.

• Late 2018: As inquiries into Epstein intensify, an associate texts him that investigators are “just trying to take down Trump.”

Epstein replies: “yes. it’s wild. because i am the one able to take him down.”

• 2018: In another exchange, Larry Summers asks Epstein if Trump will “crack into insanity.” Epstein responds that Trump is “borderline insane,” and compares Alan Dershowitz to someone only “a few feet further from the border.”

Taken together, the documents depict Epstein not as someone distantly acquainted with Trump, but as a man who:

— discussed Trump constantly with powerful insiders

— believed he possessed damaging information

— studied Trump’s finances

— told others he could “take him down”

— and viewed Trump as unusually vulnerable within the broader Epstein orbit

These are Epstein’s own claims, in his own writing, across nearly a decade.

Whether he was lying, exaggerating, or telling the truth is unknown.

But the consistency of the pattern — and the level of interest from journalists, lawyers, financiers, and political figures — speaks for itself.

This is the first time the public has seen these messages. More are coming.