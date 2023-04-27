https://gettr.com/post/p2fkbm8a8db

April 25, 2023, Ava @S7Gril interviews three Conservative Daily guests on @NFSCSpeaks, Joe Oltmann/David Clements and Apollo.

Ava shared the content of the indictment issued on Apr 17th, 2023, by the Eastern District Court of New York, against 44 CCP secret policemen in the CCP’s secret police station in New York . Ava told American Patriots how the CCP brainwashes and controls the Chinese people and their behaviors. Hope Americans wake up.

2023年4月25日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目，Ava @S7Gril 采访Conservative Daily 节目的三位嘉宾，Joe Oltmann/David Clements and Apollo.

Ava 分享2023年纽约东区法院发布的联邦政府对中共在纽约的秘密警察局的44位中共秘密警察进行起诉的起诉书内容。 Ava告诉美国的爱国者中共是如何洗脑和控制中国人民和中国人民的行为的。希望美国人警醒。



