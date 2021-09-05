SIX PLANES in Afghanistan HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans & Afghan SIV Holders

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As reported earlier, several retired Special Forces and US Veterans traveled to Afghanistan to rescue and bring the Americans home that Joe Biden left stranded.
Several retired Special Forces and US Veterans traveled to Afghanistan to rescue and bring Americans home that Joe Biden left stranded.
The American heroes reportedly have 4 Boeing 737’s and 2 Airbus 343’s) on the Tarmac at the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Northern Afghanistan.
Americans and Afghan interpreters have been held hostage by the Taliban for days at the Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Afghanistan. There are 6 planes on the tarmack that are not allowed to leave.
Rep. McCaul is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Finally, the State Department is letting out that it’s all true and it’s a hostage-ransom situation. Several news outlets are finally reporting on Biden’s latest nightmare situation. There is great suspicion that the media knew and kept quiet for the Biden gang.