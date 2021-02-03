© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1111 interview with an 1111er the true meaning
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • February 03, 2021
WELCOME TO UPPER ROOM RELOADED
I was at a friends house cleaning his carpets when this guy just started talking about 11:11. He sounded so desperate to know what it means so I told him. Like many he thought he was going crazy and that he was the only one. I found it interesting that he described the feeling that come over him when he sees 11:11 as a presence. Watch his reaction when he learns what that or rather who that presence is.
Ranger
Check out our 11:11 forum
https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/1111/
harvestershub.tapatalk.com
I was at a friends house cleaning his carpets when this guy just started talking about 11:11. He sounded so desperate to know what it means so I told him. Like many he thought he was going crazy and that he was the only one. I found it interesting that he described the feeling that come over him when he sees 11:11 as a presence. Watch his reaction when he learns what that or rather who that presence is.
Ranger
Check out our 11:11 forum
https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/1111/
harvestershub.tapatalk.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.