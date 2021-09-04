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BREAKING: THE FDA APPROVAL IS NOT WHAT YOU THINK IT IS!
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220 views • September 04, 2021
> Length:
6 1/2 minutes
> Description:
Clips from Ann Vandersteel's eye-opening interview with Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston, on the FDA Approval for the Pfizer "Vaccine." Watch all the way through for the Good News.
> Sourced from:
Telegram (original video source unknown)
> Comments:
Please share this video to create more awareness. The Truth will set us Free!
6 1/2 minutes
> Description:
Clips from Ann Vandersteel's eye-opening interview with Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston, on the FDA Approval for the Pfizer "Vaccine." Watch all the way through for the Good News.
> Sourced from:
Telegram (original video source unknown)
> Comments:
Please share this video to create more awareness. The Truth will set us Free!
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